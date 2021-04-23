SA's Victor Gomes set to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

Prominent South African football referee Victor Gomes continue to set himself lofty standards after he was appointed among officials to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Gomes will become the only second South African referee to be appointed for the Olympic Games after Jerome Damon’s appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

the top South African football referee said he was excited with the appointment and thanked Safa and his colleagues for pushing him to be the best, not only on the African continent but the world.

'Being invited to officiate at the Tokyo Olympic Games is a huge honour for me. I am grateful to SAFA, CAF and FIFA for this recognition. This is the pinnacle point in my career and another step closer to my personal targets,’ Gomes told Safa.

‘I will need to put on some extra hard work as I will not only be representing myself, my family but the whole of Mzansi and the African continent.'

Meanwhile, Safa’s chair of the referees committee, Ms Natasha Tsichlas said Gomes’ appointment once again showed South Africa’s officials are among the best on the continent.

‘The high number of our officials appointed to officiate in global showpieces is an indication of the high standards of our football officials. We also have a number of upcoming referees who will look at the likes of Gomes for inspiration and guidance.

'I would like to thank SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan’s leadership for continuing to produce world-class administrators and officials,’ said Tsichlas.

The Olympic Games that were initially scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be held from 23 July – 8 August 2021.

The South African U-23 Olympic Team will also represent the country and is one of three representatives from Africa at the world’s biggest sporting showpiece.