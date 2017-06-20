Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco's successor

Cristian Bucchi has been named as Eusebio Di Francesco's replacement as head coach of Sassuolo.

Di Francesco was released from his contract last week to enable him to join Serie A rivals Roma, the 47-year-old signing a two-year-contract in the Italian capital.

Replacing him after five years with Sassuolo will not be easy but Bucchi is the man tasked with doing just that.

The 40-year-old arrives at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore after one season with his former club Perugia, Bucchi guiding them to a fourth-placed finish in Serie B.

That was enough to secure a play-off spot but Perugia were beaten by Benevento in the semi-finals, the latter going on to earn promotion to the top flight.

Bucchi will be presented to the media on Wednesday.