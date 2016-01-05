Schalke rule out Sane exit amid Liverpool, Man City links

Schalke chairman Clemens Tonnies has insisted Leroy Sane is not for sale amid rumours Manchester City and Liverpool are considering making a move for the Germany international.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form this campaign and his good performances have not gone unnoticed in the Premier League.

Both City and Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing him, but Schalke have reiterated a transfer is unlikely at this stage after general manager Horst Heldt previously claimed not even Manuel Pellegrini's big-spenders could afford the winger.

"We have made the decision not to sell Leroy," Tonnies was quoted as saying by Recklinghauser Zeitung.

"Plus the player himself is not even interested in leaving.

"So a transfer is not an issue at this stage."

The attacker's contract with Schalke is due to expire in June 2019.

Sane has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Gelsenkirchen side this campaign, scoring five times in the process.