Schalke will not rush decision over Wolfsburg target Draxler
Julian Draxler could be on his way to Wolfsburg after seemingly being set for Juventus, who have had a bid for the Schalke man rejected.
Horst Heldt has denied that Schalke have agreed to sell Julian Draxler to Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg and said the club will leave it late before making a decision on the midfielder's future.
Draxler was reportedly set for a move to Juventus, but Wolfsburg are said to be leading the battle to sign the Germany international ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.
Schalke sporting director Heldt confirmed there was a development with regards to Draxler's future on Saturday, after Draxler had featured in a 3-0 defeat at Wolfsburg.
Wolfsburg, who have agreed a deal to sign Dante from Bayern Munich, have seemingly turned to Draxler as the man to replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to complete a big-money move to Manchester City.
Heldt said the Gelsenkirchen outfit had rejected an offer from Juve and stressed they will not rush a decision over the 21-year-old's future.
"The door is not closed because on Saturday there was some news regarding a transfer of Julian Draxler. We have to take time and handle this topic. We will make a decision in the interests of the club." he told the club's official website.
"All documents concerning a transfer must be submitted by Monday 6pm. I think because of the development of yesterday we have to handle this topic until the end."
