Schmeichel on the spot as Leicester knock out Newcastle

Kasper Schmeichel came to Leicester’s rescue as they edged past Premier League rivals Newcastle on penalties to secure a place in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

Keeper Schmeichel saved from Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden to secure a 4-2 shoot-out victory in front of a crowd of 22,727 at St James’ Park after the game ended 1-1.

James Maddison’s deflected free-kick gave his side the lead (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Yoshinori Muto’s first goal at St James’ had earlier cancelled out James Maddison’s fortuitous first-half free-kick to secure Steve Bruce’s much-changed side a chance to win the tie from 12 yards.

In an even first half, Shelvey curled a free-kick over Schmeichel’s crossbar, but the Magpies were dealt a cruel blow 11 minutes before the break when, after the former England midfielder had tripped Youri Tielemans, Maddison saw his free-kick take a wicked deflection off the defensive wall to leave keeper Karl Darlow utterly helpless.

Yoshinori Muto scored Newcastle’s equaliser against Leicester (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle were back in it within eight minutes of the restart when Jetro Willems went to ground under Ricardo Pereira’s challenge as he attempted to control Fabian Schar’s raking free-kick and amid appeals for a penalty, Muto calmly side-footed home the loose ball.

Newcastle old boy Ayoze Perez saw a 61st-minute shot blocked by the vigilant Shelvey after Christian Fuchs had played him into space down the left, and had another effort repelled after turning smartly 12 minutes later with the Foxes pressing once again.

Schmeichel needed two attempts to claim Shelvey’s 74th-minute piledriver, but it was £30million summer signing Perez who could have won it deep into stoppage time, but fired high over.