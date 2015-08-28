Schmeichel wants Real target De Gea to re-sign with United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has called on David de Gea to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with his protracted potential transfer to Real Madrid no closer to being finalised.

The De Gea saga is expected to drag on until deadline day as United and Real struggle to come to an agreement for the unsettled goalkeeper, who is yet to feature under manager Louis van Gaal this term.

Van Gaal insists De Gea will not be sold before the window shuts, despite the 24-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Schmeichel is fed up with the situation and wants De Gea to stay in Manchester this season and beyond.

"I hope that we'll see him. I hope that some kind of resolution is found within the next couple of days," the 51-year-old Dane told Sky Sports News.

"I would love David de Gea to commit to Manchester United, you know, and sign a new five-year contract. He has been absolutely outstanding in the last two seasons.

"But I also understand when Real Madrid – who are from his home town – when they come calling, of course you want to go back there.

"I think everyone would think like that so I've got great understanding. I'm very, very thankful for what he's done for Manchester United and I would hold nothing against him if he moves on.

"But I want the situation to be resolved. I think it's an absolute joke that it's carried on into the season."