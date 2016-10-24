Schmidt given two-match ban after Nagelsmann slur
Roger Schmidt will watch Bayer Leverkusen's next two games from the stands after he was fined and banned by the German Football Association.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt has been handed a two-match ban by the German Football Association (DFB) following his weekend clash with Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann.
During a 3-0 home defeat that left Leverkusen languishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga, Schmidt called Nagelsmann a "spinner" – an insult that translates to "idiot" or "weirdo" – before instructing his opposite number to "shut your kisser" during a touchline argument.
Schmidt apologised to Nagelsmann, who played down the incident after his team climbed to fourth in the table.
The offence activates a suspended two-match ban given to Schmidt after he refused to leave the technical area when instructed to during a loss to Borussia Dortmund in February. He served a three-match suspension immediately after that offence.
The 49-year-old, who must also pay a €15,000 fine, will miss Tuesday's DFB-Pokal match against Sportfreunde Lotte and Saturday's trip to Wolfsburg.
He is not allowed inside the dressing room or players' tunnel from half an hour before kick-off until 30 minutes after the final whistle at each match.
Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said at the weekend Schmidt will face no internal action from the club.
