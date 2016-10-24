Schmidt given two-match ban after Nagelsmann slur

Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt has been handed a two-match ban by the German Football Association (DFB) following his weekend clash with Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann.

During a 3-0 home defeat that left Leverkusen languishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga, Schmidt called Nagelsmann a "spinner" – an insult that translates to "idiot" or "weirdo" – before instructing his opposite number to "shut your kisser" during a touchline argument.

Schmidt apologised to Nagelsmann, who played down the incident after his team climbed to fourth in the table.

The offence activates a suspended two-match ban given to Schmidt after he refused to leave the technical area when instructed to during a loss to Borussia Dortmund in February. He served a three-match suspension immediately after that offence.

The 49-year-old, who must also pay a €15,000 fine, will miss Tuesday's DFB-Pokal match against Sportfreunde Lotte and Saturday's trip to Wolfsburg.

He is not allowed inside the dressing room or players' tunnel from half an hour before kick-off until 30 minutes after the final whistle at each match.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said at the weekend Schmidt will face no internal action from the club.