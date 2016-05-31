Schneiderlin in for Diarra in France squad

Morgan Schneiderlin has replaced the injured Lassana Diarra in France's squad for Euro 2016.

Diarra had been named in France's 23-man group for the tournament after making 33 appearances for Marseille this season.

But an injury to his left knee has ended the midfielder's hopes of featuring in the competition on home soil.

Manchester United's Schneiderlin will now take his place as France aim to recapture the European title they last won 16 years ago.

France open Euro 2016 against Romania on June 10.