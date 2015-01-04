Schneiderlin expects to end season with Saints

The France midfielder handed in a transfer request in the close-season after criticising Southampton for blocking a move to Tottenham.

With the January transfer window now open, Schneiderlin has again been linked with Tottenham, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are also reported to be interested in the 25-year-old.

Schneiderlin, however, does not anticipate a switch to materialise until at least the end of the campaign.

"It is always difficult to leave in January," Schneiderlin told Telefoot.

"I think I will finish the season here at Southampton and then we will see what will happen after.

"I am no longer occupied with this type of thing, what will be will be.

"Since the summer, I have learnt that you should not think about leaving before it is really happening."

Southampton currently sit fourth in the Premier League, a point behind United but ahead of Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.