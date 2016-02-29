Schneiderlin sees signs of Martial in rampant Rashford

Marcus Rashford's magnificent early impact with Manchester United has reminded Morgan Schneiderlin of the start made by Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old striker scored twice on his debut in the Europa League last-32 second-leg victory over Midtjylland and followed that up with another double in his Premier League bow against Arsenal on Sunday.

Schneiderlin is yet to see too much of Rashford in training, but has likened his start to that of big-money signing Martial, who netted on his debut against Liverpool and scored four times in his opening four appearances.

"It is amazing for him," the former Southampton midfielder told MUTV about Rashford.

"He reminds me a bit of Anthony, the way that he started, scoring against Liverpool and against Southampton. It is the same for Marcus; he is a very good player.

"He didn't train [with the first team] many times, but when he did train we could see straight away that he had this quality.

"He showed it again on Sunday and I hope he continues like that because he is an exciting prospect for the football club."

Schneiderlin was singled out by manager Louis van Gaal for praise after the Midtjylland win, and the Frenchman is content with his maiden season at United so far.

"I try to do my best," he added. "I had good spells before, in October and November and then I didn't play as much. But for me it's an honour to walk out, to keep going and of course now I feel a bit better.

"It was a case of getting used to this. I'm feeling good and I need to carry on; hopefully I will carry on like this.

"You have to show that [desire] week in and week out, but even more so when we have a lot of injuries and a lot of young players that are not known.

"Everyone wants to show that they deserve a place at Manchester United and everyone wants to fight for the badge."