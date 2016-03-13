Scholes talks up Rashford's Ronaldo-style free-kicks

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has much more to his game than poachers' goals according to club great Paul Scholes.

Rashford burst onto the scene last month with a brace in each of his first two starts against Midtjylland and Arsenal.

The 18-year-old was selected on the right wing in Thursday's Europa League defeat at Liverpool and Scholes expects to see plenty more examples of Rashford's versatility – including Cristiano Ronaldo-style free-kicks.

"Rashford is no surprise to me at all," he told the United We Stand fanzine. "I've seen him play since he was 14 or 15 and then in Paul McGuiness’s [former United under-18s coach] side.

"You always knew the talent was there. He's obviously only played a few times for the first team and his goals have been what you’d call 'goalscorers’ goals' but he’s got so much more than that.

"He's quick and he's good outside the box and he can smash a ball too.

"You've not seen any yet, but he hits free kicks in a dipping fashion, almost the way [Cristiano] Ronaldo does."