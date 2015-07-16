Schweinsteiger: I can cope in Premier League

Bastian Schweinsteiger hit back at German legend Franz Beckenbauer, who questioned his countryman's decision to join Manchester United in the Premier League.

Schweinsteiger moved to United on a three-year deal from boyhood club Bayern Munich, but the Germany captain's transfer was not met with positivity back home.

Beckenbauer - an honorary president of Bayern - was quoted as saying "a move to MLS would have made more sense" given the 30-year-old's injury record.

However, Schweinsteiger said he can cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

"I don't know when Beckenbauer moved to America," Schweinsteiger said of Beckenbauer, who played for New York Cosmos on two separate occasions between 1977-80 and 1983.

"Wasn't he in his mid-30s? I'm only 30. It's a challenge for me to prove I can do it here.

"I had my knee trouble after the World Cup, which was very intensive for me, and I had a break at October. But I have a lot of experience in big matches and that's an advantage.

"I want to make a positive impact and I think I can contribute a lot to the team. I'm confident I can adjust to the Premier League.

"My style of play is to control a game. [To do that] you have to be smart in your brain and fast.

"For me, it's very important to control a situation in defence.

"You can always score goals, but you have to add stability in the defence. I want to add my quality to United’s game.

"When I see what we do in practise and the quality we have I am sure we have the chance to win titles. I am convinced about that."