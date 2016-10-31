Schweinsteiger joins first-team training at United

Bastian Schweinsteiger trained with Manchester United's first-team squad on Monday to suggest an apparent thawing of relations with manager Jose Mourinho.

Since Mourinho took charge at Old Trafford earlier this year, Schweinsteiger has been cut adrift – training either alone or with United's Under-23 side.

The 32-year-old former Germany captain was not included in United's official team photo, published last week, while reports by the Sunday People over the weekend claimed he had been barred from playing for United's reserves.

But the club published photos to their official website on Monday showing an end, of sorts, to Schweinsteiger's exile as he trained with Mourinho's senior players ahead of Thursday's Europa League trip to Fenerbahce.

Next up in the Premier League is a visit to Swansea City after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley last time out left the 20-time English champions languishing in eighth position.

When asked about Schweinsteiger's prospects of first-team action in August, Mourinho suggested it would be tough for him to break into his plans.

"I think it's very difficult to happen," he said. "I'm not saying it’s impossible. I'm saying it’s very difficult.

"We have a decision completely made about Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Morgan Schneiderlin, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick.

"We have five players for two positions. It's very difficult that an opportunity will arrive."