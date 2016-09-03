Schweinsteiger left out of Manchester United's Europa League squad

Bastian Schweinsteiger has not been included in Manchester United's Europa League squad despite Jose Mourinho previously indicating he will play a much-changed side in the competition.

Mourinho has made it clear that Schweinsteiger does not feature in his first-team plans at Old Trafford, but the former Bayern Munich midfielder was named in United's Premier League squad.

However, it remains highly unlikely Schweinsteiger will feature in the league in the foreseeable future and the former Germany captain will now also play no part in United's group stage campaign in Europe's secondary competition.

Schweinsteiger recently stressed that he has no personal problems with Mourinho and vowed to fight for his future at the club.

Teenagers Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have all been included by Mourinho, along with 23-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

United have been drawn alongside Feyenoord, Fenerbahce and Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League and get their campaign under way at Feyenood's De Kuip stadium on September 15.