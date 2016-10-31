Schweinsteiger return a great boost for Manchester United - Shaw

Luke Shaw has voiced his delight with Bastian Schweinsteiger's return to first-team training at Manchester United.

The former Germany international had been training alone or with United's Under-23 side ever since Jose Mourinho took charge at Old Trafford earlier this year, deemed surplus to requirements and not included in the club's official team photo.

However, Schweinsteiger was back with the first team on Monday, suggesting an apparent thawing of relations with Mourinho, much to Shaw's satisfaction.

"It is great to see him back. It is a great boost for us, the experience and the quality that he brings," the left-back told reporters.

"The quality he possesses is a boost for our team and I am so glad to have him back.

"We found out the news a couple of days ago and it is so great to have him back. He is a big influence in the dressing room and obviously on the pitch, especially for the young players like myself."

Schweinsteiger made 31 appearances in all competitions for United last term, scoring once in the process.