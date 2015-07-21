Schweinsteiger: United can win titles this season

Manchester United have the quality to lift the Premier League trophy in 2015-16, according to midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The World Cup winner penned a three-year deal at Old Trafford earlier this month, bringing an end to his long-standing association with Bayern Munich.

Having trained with his new team-mates for a week, the Germany international has been impressed with the talent on show, and believes they can challenge for the title under Louis van Gaal, whom he also worked with at Bayern.

"I have to say the quality is huge," he told United's official website. "I am sure with this team, it is possible to win titles and after a week I can say that.

"We have a good defence, we have good defensive players, and we have quality players who can make the difference in high-level matches.

"There are some guys who will come later, so I think this team has a lot of possibilities and qualities."

Schweinsteiger made his first United appearance in their 1-0 win over America in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, the 30-year-old playing the whole second half having replaced Michael Carrick.