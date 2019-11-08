Scotland debut would be ‘dream come true’ for Motherwell defender Gallagher

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher admits it would be a dream for him and his family if he makes his Scotland debut this month.

The 28-year-old has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Cyrpus and Kazakhstan after winning a late call-up last month.

The centre-back has excelled since moving from Livingston this summer, following several successful years in West Lothian.

And he is looking to further push his case for an international debut when Motherwell take on Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

“It would be a dream come true,” he said. “Any boy will tell you, thinking about playing for your national team, singing the national anthem would mean the absolute world to me but also my family as well.

“I was in the house with my family when the manager (Stephen Robinson) phoned me and told me I was going to get a phone call, sort your visa out, you are going to Russia.

“Getting the phone call when I was sitting with my daughter and wife, it was unbelievable.

“I think they were actually more excited about it than I was. Although my daughter did say to me ‘I already knew that, Daddy’. She must have heard before me.”

Gallagher feels the move to Fir Park has helped him showcase his talents.

“I always knew Motherwell were a club that like to play football and that’s what I like to do,” he said.

“I felt I needed a fresh challenge after five years at Livingston, I felt I was becoming part of the furniture there.

“Motherwell suit my style of play so I was really happy to come here.

“I feel the manager and backroom staff have brought my game on massively.

“Playing out from the back has been big. No disrespect but we didn’t do that at Livingston and I always felt that was one of my major attributes was playing with the ball.

“Livingston helped me massively and they are a big part of my call-up with the coaching I got there, to be a ruthless defender first and play later helps me. Now the attacking part is coming out in my game as well.

“A lot of people in the game knew how good I was on the ball but it was difficult to show that at Livingston. Now I get the chance to show another side to me.”