Scotland determined to make history against Croatia and reach Euro 2020 last 16

Scotland have vowed they are not ready to let their Euro 2020 campaign finish on Tuesday after giving themselves a platform to make history.

A goalless draw against England saw them bounce back from opening defeat by the Czech Republic and set up a likely winner-takes-all scenario against Croatia at Hampden.

Scotland were well worthy of their point and arguably created the better of the chances at Wembley.

Now they are determined to build on their improved display when they take on the World Cup runners-up in their bid to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Assistant coach Steven Reid said: “To produce a performance like that, hopefully it gives the lads a little bit more belief in their own ability, because sometimes they need to believe in themselves a little bit more.

“We have that feeling, a few of us spoke about it after the game, that we are not ready to go home yet. We want to go deeper into the tournament.

“As good as the performance was against a very good England side, ultimately it means nothing if we are heading home on Wednesday.

“We want to take the positives from the two games and hopefully get a goal or two as well. If we don’t get a goal, we are heading home.”

That cutting edge has been the major issue for Scotland after failing to find the net in two even contests.

When asked where the goals are, Reid said: “Where are they? Hopefully coming. Hopefully coming on Tuesday.

“Maybe it’s just that rub of the green at the moment. We are getting into some great areas, creating a lot of chances.

“We have just got to keep working, keep getting into those positions, and at some point hopefully we will get that goal or two that will hopefully see us into the next phase of the tournament.”

Scotland’s three centre-forwards, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet, are all relative newcomers to international football with the latter two making their debuts in March and the QPR man earlier in the season.

But Reid was encouraged by the way Dykes and Adams have linked up in the tournament.

“They did a fantastic job,” the former Republic of Ireland midfielder said. “They showed some decent link-up play in the first game and again last night.

“They caused the England back line some problems. Lyndon obviously has that physical presence that can cause any defence problems.

“It was one of those occasions when it wasn’t quite falling for us and we didn’t quite get that last connection of getting the ball into the net.

“They showed some good play but the build-up play to get it up to the front two was decent as well, playing through the thirds and the bravery to get on the ball and play under pressure.”

Scotland only made two substitutions at Wembley but Reid is confident fatigue will not play a part and reported no reaction from Kieran Tierney’s calf following his comeback from injury.

“The lads have done their recovery protocols and we are so close to the game on Tuesday that I think the good feeling will carry on,” he said.

“I don’t think there will be any tiredness or aches and pains. The lads were in good form in recovery.

“Obviously the boys that performed on Friday were outstanding but everybody has got to be ready.

“Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet came on and did well in that short period of time as well.

“Everyone is ready. We will look at Croatia and if changes are needed, then it will be done.”