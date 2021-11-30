Scott Brown expected to be fit for Aberdeen’s clash with Livingston

Captain Scott Brown should be fit for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership clash with Livingston at Pittodrie after cramping up against Celtic at the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch will miss out with a calf injury, although Funso Ojo returns from suspension.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

Livingston have Ayo Obileye back from suspension and loanee Ben Williamson is available after missing the defeat by his parent club Rangers.

Sean Kelly and Scott Pittman are back running but will not be available for the Pittodrie clash.

Livingston have no further injuries, with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer) long-term absentees.