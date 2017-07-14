Semedo completes Barcelona switch

Nelson Semedo was on Friday presented as a Barcelona player after completing his switch from Benfica.

The club announced 24 hours earlier that an initial fee of €30million had been agreed for the Portugal defender who has signed a five-year deal at Camp Nou after passing a medical.

Barca reportedly turned to Semedo after being rebuffed by Arsenal in their pursuit of Hector Bellerin, with a new right-back having been designated one of their priorities for next season.

The 23-year-old is new coach Ernesto Valverde's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Gerard Deulofeu and young centre-back Marlon.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu stated this week that they hope to complete "two or three" deals before the window closes next month.