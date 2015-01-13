Senegal rout Guinea in final AFCON warm-up

The West African nation have been drawn in one of the toughest groups for the tournament that begins later this month, lining up alongside Ghana, South Africa and Algeria in Group C.

However, Senegal fired a warning shot to their rivals with a convincing triumph over Guinea, who will be keen to put the result behind them ahead of their opener against the Ivory Coast next Tuesday.

Dame N'Doye set the ball rolling with a first-half brace and Kara Mbodj made it 3-0 shortly after 57 minutes.

A fourth from Alfred N'Diaye appeared to put the result beyond doubt, but Guinea hit back through Kevin Constant.

Moussa Konate re-established the four-goal cushion, meaning a late strike for Guinea proved little more than a consolation.

In the day's other pre-tournament fixture, Burkina Faso defeated a young Botswana side 2-0.

