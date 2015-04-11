'Sensational' Ibe back in Liverpool squad

Manager Brendan Rodgers says the winger has been "absolutely sensational" since returning to training following the knee injury he sustained in February's trip to Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League.

The 19-year-old, who spent time on loan at Championship Derby County, will hope to make just his eighth league appearance for the club.

Rodgers told the club's official website: "Jordon Ibe will come back in. I have got to say, he has looked absolutely sensational in training.

"He has been out for a while, but he has been out on the field for a couple of weeks now, doing his preparation work and he has joined in training.

"He has looked absolutely outstanding - he has got real natural fitness. He'll come into the squad for Monday night. Some of the others that have been out are still out."