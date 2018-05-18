Serbia international Tosic set for Guangzhou R&F switch

Dusko Tosic is set for a move to Guangzhou R&F after Besiktas confirmed the defender is in talks with the Chinese Super League club.

The Serbia international, who is awaiting a World Cup call-up, had been linked with a move to Guangzhou Evergrande, with a €5million fee mooted.

But Tosic now appears destined for their city rivals, where he would join compatriot Marko Perovic, following a Besiktas statement detailing this latest development.

"Negotiations for the transfer of Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic to Guangzhou R&F Football Club of China are under way," it read.

Negotiations for the transfer of defender Dusko Tosic to Guangzhou R&F Football Club of China are underway! May 18, 2018

Tosic has scored five goals in 25 Turkish Super Lig appearances in a difficult domestic campaign for Besiktas, with the club lying in fourth place and unable to win the title heading into the final game of the season.

The former Genclerbirligi man played twice in World Cup qualifying for Serbia.