Serbian hooligans banned from Italy
By app
MILAN - Four Serbian football hooligans were expelled from Italy and banned from returning for five years on Wednesday for their involvement in a riot that caused the abandonment of a Euro 2012 qualifier last October.
The four had faced jail terms but the judge accepted a plea bargain that they would stay away from Italy, ANSA news agency reported.
Ivan Bogdanov, the ringleader of the riot who scaled a fence at the Genoa stadium and threw flares on to the pitch and into the stands at the Italy-Serbia game, will instead be tried in March, along with three other fans, for a variety of crimes.
Italy were awarded a 3-0 walkover win by UEFA following the abandonment of the game and Serbia were told they would have to play at least one home match behind closed doors.
