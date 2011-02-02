Serbian hooligans banned from Italy

The four had faced jail terms but the judge accepted a plea bargain that they would stay away from Italy, ANSA news agency reported.

Ivan Bogdanov, the ringleader of the riot who scaled a fence at the Genoa stadium and threw flares on to the pitch and into the stands at the Italy-Serbia game, will instead be tried in March, along with three other fans, for a variety of crimes.

Italy were awarded a 3-0 walkover win by UEFA following the abandonment of the game and Serbia were told they would have to play at least one home match behind closed doors.