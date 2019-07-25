Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent 'in England' for talks with Manchester United

Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to United since Jose Mourinho was still in the dugout, and now it seems like he's finally getting his big transfer.

Italian newspaper II Tempo have reported that Savic has already told his team-mates that he'll be leaving this summer, while Gazzetta dello Sport report separately that Savic's agent - who happens to be former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman - is in the UK to finalise details with the club.

The fee is reported to be in the region of €90m, with Gazzetta reporting this as €75m up front plus €15m in add-ons and bonuses.

United have already lost two significant midfielders this year in the shape of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, and are fighting to keep Paul Pogba amid serious interest from Real Madrid.

However, Savic's arrival could make way for Paul Pogba to complete a move to Real Madrid, and you would expect the two transfer fees to at least cancel each other out. With that in mind, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer could continue his pursuit of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, and he continues his rebuild of the squad.

NOW READ...

Fantasy Premier League bargains: cheap defenders and midfielders for stretched budgets

Andy Mitten speaks to Andreas Pereira: "I was angry, I didn't speak with anybody for a week."

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts