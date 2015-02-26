Serie A games to start late in Parma tribute

Parma lie bottom of the table with 10 points as they continue to experience serious financial difficulty.

The Tardini club were deducted a point after failing to pay their players, and further sanctions could follow should their situation not improve.

"In reference to the serious situation of the company Parma FC, the Italian Footballers' Association, in agreement with all the players in the top flight who intend to give a sign of solidarity with their colleagues and employees of the club, has decided that the teams will take the field with 15 minutes of delay," a statement from the AIC read on Thursday.

"The initiative aims to raise awareness of the federation, the league, the other components of the football world, the institutions and the public on the current situation of Parma FC, where there are not the necessary conditions to perform properly the professional activity.

"It is clear that you need to open a serious reflection on the adequacy of the rules in order to avoid in the future, in any professional category, the recurrence of similar situations."