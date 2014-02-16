Serie A: Juventus 3 Chievo 1

The reigning champions won under coach Conte for the 70th time in the league to continue their perfect record at Juventus Stadium this season.

Conte's side controlled the first half, which was highlighted by Kwadwo Asamoah's stunning goal.

Asamoah nipped in between two Chievo players after a darting run and then finished a one-two with Fernando Llorente with a superb 20-yard curling effort.

Claudio Marchisio tapped in to double Juve's lead, although Chievo equalised in bizarre circumstances, as Stephan Lichtsteiner's clearance hit Martin Caceres and went in.

Juve had let a two-goal lead slip against Chievo's local rivals Verona last week, but Llorente's header calmed nerves and sealed the result.

The hosts, without Giorgio Chiellini due to a calf problem, started brightly despite Carlos Tevez and Paul Pogba dropping to the bench.

Llorente and Andrea Pirlo shot over in the first 10 minutes before Asamoah's effort in the 17th minute left Chievo goalkeeper Michael Agazzi, on debut after a move from Cagliari, with no chance.

The Spain international then curled against the crossbar, although it would not have counted due to a foul in the build-up, before Agazzi's day went from bad to worse.

The 29-year-old spilled a routine free-kick from Pirlo that bounced in front of him and Marchisio benefited, stealing in ahead of Gennaro Sardo to tap in from close range.

A promising Boukary Drame run amounted to nothing for Chievo, who almost found themselves three goals down after the break when Leonardo Bonucci was agonisingly close to meeting a Pirlo free-kick at the far post after Cyril Thereau's inadvertent flick-on.

The Turin crowd was silenced in the 51st minute though as, under pressure, Lichtsteiner smashed a clearance into the backside of Caceres, leaving Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stranded as the ball looped into the net.

Before any jitters could creep in, however, the league leaders restored their two-goal advantage seven minutes later, as a Pirlo corner – which came after a dangerous free-kick of his was tipped wide – was nodded in by Llorente after Agazzi came for the ball and missed it.

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo – making his home debut – and Tevez came off the bench in the latter stages for Juve but the Southampton loanee could only blaze over from close range with a late chance.

It mattered little though as Juventus celebrated Conte's milestone in style.