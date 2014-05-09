Serie A Preview: Atalanta v Milan

Seedorf, who has been in charge since January, enjoyed the biggest win of his tenure last time out as Nigel de Jong grabbed the only goal to beat Inter.

Yet, despite that success bolstering Milan's chances of a UEFA Europa League spot, speculation has continued to mount that the Dutchman will be deposed at the season's end.

For now, though, Milan and Seedorf most focus their attentions on overcoming an Atalanta side who have picked up just one point in their last five Serie A games.

The visitors will certainly be confident, having won six of their seven league encounters to move within a point of sixth-placed Torino and, indeed, just three behind Inter.

While only the top five are guaranteed a place in Europe next season, the spot currently occupied by Torino looks set to be good enough, too, with Coppa Italia finalists Napoli and Fiorentina likely to qualify for continental competition via their league positions.

With number one Christian Abbiati suspended, Marco Amelia should get the nod in goal for Milan, who will be without the injured Valter Birsa and Riccardo Saponara.

Enigmatic striker Mario Balotelli enters the game with a point to prove, though, after being warned by Italy coach Cesare Prandelli that his FIFA World Cup place is not guaranteed.

Atalanta, who have not beaten Milan on home turf in their last four attempts and lost the reverse fixture 3-0 in January, will be without Riccardo Cazzola and Stefano Lucchini through injury, while Manuel Estigarribia is suspended.

Mario Yepes, meanwhile, is a doubt to face his old team after suffering a head injury against Juventus on Monday. The veteran Colombian centre-back, who boasts 95 international caps, spent three years at San Siro, playing 38 times having signed from Chievo in 2010.