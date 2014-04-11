Serie A Preview: Sampdoria v Inter

Walter Mazzarri's side make the trip to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Sunday still in possession of fifth place, which yields Europa League football, albeit only on goal difference ahead of Parma.

The Milan club have endured a difficult spell in Italy's top flight in the past month, with a run of four matches without a win hindering their European ambitions.

Inter have been held to three consecutive draws against sides who are currently in the bottom half of the table, allowing the teams below them to make up ground..

Sampdoria, who sit 12th, will be aiming to frustrate Inter again this weekend, but if recent league encounters are anything to go by the visiting supporters will return to Milan in high spirits.

Inter are unbeaten in the last six Serie A encounters between the two sides, with Samp winning just one of the last 19 league fixtures between the two teams.

Just nine points separate the two sides and a rare victory against Inter for the hosts could give them an outside chance of securing an unlikely fifth-placed finish.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's charges have failed to win their last two matches, as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Fiorentina and then suffered a 2-0 setback at Lazio last weekend.

The Genoa have an impressive home record, though, having lost just once in their last 10 league games at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris and midfielder Fredy Guarin knows Inter will have to be at their best.

"It's a tough match against Sampdoria," he told the club's official website. "We think it will be a difficult game.

"It's not easy, but we must always sit with our head held high. We have to win this game because we need it so much."

Inter will be without full-back Juan Jesus after he suffered a serious knee injury in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bologna at San Siro, while fellow defender Jonathan is doubtful with a muscle injury.

Forward Manolo Gabbiadini is likely to be missing for Sampdoria due to a shoulder problem, so Gianluca Sansone could deputise.