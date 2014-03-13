Serie A Preview: Verona v Inter

Having impressed in front of their own fans during the first half of the season, Verona are without a win in five Serie A matches on home soil, although they have hosted leading trio Juventus, Roma and Napoli during that time

Inter, meanwhile, recently brought an end to their dismal run of one win in 10 on the road in all competitions, emerging victorious at Fiorentina, and will want to continue their turnaround and make a late push for an unlikely UEFA Champions League qualifying berth.

Walter Mazzarri's men held Roma to a creditable goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico in their last away fixture, before triumphing 1-0 over Torino at home thanks to a header from Rodrigo Palacio.

Fourth-placed Fiorentina have started to falter and Inter - one point behind in fifth - will be keen to take an opportunity to pull away from Verona, who sit seventh, and enhance their own European ambitions.

The reverse fixture should give this weekend's visitors confidence, with Inter having picked up a 4-2 win over Verona at San Siro earlier this season.

In an eventful encounter, a Vangelis Moras own goal gave Inter the lead in the ninth minute before Palacio swiftly doubled the advantage.

Esteban Cambiasso and Rolando found the net prior to Romulo scoring a consolation for Verona, and the teams both ended the match a man down after Moras and Ishak Belfodil were involved in a scuffle.

Cambiasso feels Saturday's clash is vital in helping Inter to build a good run of form.

"The Verona match is important because we're on the back of two tricky away trips where we've come away with a win and a draw, and winning in Verona would be a good way of consolidating our recent form," he said.

"We mustn't look too far ahead, just take things one game at a time.

"It's important Inter get into Europe because that's where the club belongs and history means you always look to achieve that: some times you manage it, sometimes you don't."

Inter will be without Juan Jesus, who remains sidelined through suspension, while Verona have no fresh injury concerns following a 2-0 defeat to Parma last time out.