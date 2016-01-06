Serie A Review: Fiorentina go top and Juventus win again

Fiorentina moved two points clear at the top of Serie A – for a few hours at least – after another impressive away-day showing at Palermo.

The Viola have now lost just one of their last five games on the road in the league with Josip Ilicic netting twice in a 3-1 success in Sicily.

Ilicic scored both of his goals before half-time to put the visitors in control and, after Palermo threatened a comeback via a late Alberto Gilardino strike, Jakub Blaszczykowski made sure of the points for Fiorentina.

Inter can reclaim top spot with a win at Empoli later on Wednesday.

Juve registered an eighth successive Serie A win with a 3-0 defeat of Verona in Turin.

Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock from a free-kick after just eight minutes as Juve dominated the early exchanges against winless Verona – coached by former Bianconeri boss Luigi Delneri.

The hosts' second came courtesy of a powerful Leonardo Bonucci header before half-time and Simone Zaza came off the bench to round off the scoring eight minutes from time.

Juve are now third, a point ahead of Napoli, who host Torino in the final game of the day.

Roma remain in fifth following a pulsating 3-3 draw at Chievo.

Sadiq Umar and Alessandro Florenzi handed Roma a 2-0 half-time lead only for Alberto Paloschi and Dario Dainelli to level matters after 58 minutes.

Roma went ahead again through Iago Falque, but Simone Pepe ensured a share of the spoils for the home side with five minutes to go.

Lazio drew 0-0 with Carpi, while a late goal from on-loan Sunderland midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini handed Bologna a 1-0 win at AC Milan to heap more pressure on Rossoneri boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Elsewhere, struggling Frosinone earned a useful 2-2 draw at Sassuolo and Udinese edged out Atalanta 2-1.