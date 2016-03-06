Serie A Review: Juventus win to go clear at the top

Juventus battled to a 2-0 win at Atalanta to restore their three-point lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday.

Andrea Barzagli put the champions ahead with his first goal since May 2012 by sweeping in a Mario Mandzukic knockdown, but a spirited Atalanta caused problems for Juventus on the break.

Mario Lemina made sure of the points with just five minutes to play, the substitute beating two defenders before finding the bottom corner with a great finish.

Gianluigi Buffon was largely untroubled in collecting a ninth straight Serie A clean sheet and it is now 836 minutes since the veteran conceded a goal, the third longest run in the league's history.

Juventus have now won 17 of their last 18 Serie A matches as Massimiliano Allegri's men close in on their fifth successive league title.

Inter bounced back from midweek Coppa Italia semi-final penalty heartbreak with a 3-1 victory against Palermo to seal their third home league win in a row.

Adem Ljajic hit a peach of an opener from 25 yards and captain Mauro Icardi added a quick second before Franco Vazquez volleyed in a cross for Palermo on the stroke of half-time.

Ivan Perisic scored a diving header early in the second half to put Roberto Mancini's men back in control, but they are still five points behind Roma, who occupy Serie A's final Champions League qualification place, while Palermo are a point above the relegation zone.

AC Milan's Mapei Stadium curse continued as they lost for the third year in a row at Sassuolo.

Sinisa Mihajlovic was dismissed for dissent as his Milan side lost their 12-match unbeaten streak by going down to goals by Alfred Duncan and Nicola Sansone.

Sassuolo held on for their third successive league win despite Gregoire Defrel being sent off with 13 minutes to go.

Luca Rigoni's goal gave Genoa a 1-0 win at home to Empoli, Gian Piero Gasperini's side moving away from the Serie A relegation places thanks to their second victory in three matches.

Frosinone's second win in their last four league games boosted their survival hopes after a 2-0 victory over Udinese at Stadio Matusa, with Daniel Ciofani and Leonardo Blanchard on the scoresheet.

Lucas Biglia's penalty earned Lazio a point with a 1-1 draw at Torino, who could have gone 2-0 up if Ciro Immobile had converted his own spot-kick.

Bologna and Carpi played out a goalless draw at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.