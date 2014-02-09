Serie A Wrap: Juventus and Roma held as Inter win

Things looked to be going smoothly for Antonio Conte's side as Carlos Tevez scored his 12th and 13th league goals of a productive season to put Juventus 2-0 up at half-time.

But Verona fought admirably and pulled a goal back through former Italy striker Luca Toni, who headed in nine minutes after the restart.

The comeback was completed in injury time when Juan Ignacio Gomez rose highest to head home to snatch his side a point.

Title rivals Roma could not capitalise on that disappointment for Juventus, though, as they drew 0-0 in the Rome derby with Lazio.

The game was significant for Stefano Mauri's first appearance since last season's Coppa Italia final following a six-month ban for failing to report match-fixing.

Inter leapfrogged Verona into fifth with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo, who remain deep in relegation trouble after a fourth consecutive defeat.

Veteran defender Walter Samuel scored his first goal of the season just after half-time, when he emphatically headed home from a corner to give goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo no chance.

That earned a deserved win for Walter Mazzarri's side, who dominated for much of the game and perhaps should have had more than the one goal they scored.

In the end, though, it mattered little as they finally ended a poor run of form that had seen them pick up just two points from their previous five games and not win in any competition since December 22's victory over city rivals Milan

Elsewhere, Torino slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Bologna.

Ciro Immobile's third goal in the last four games gave Torino a dream start but Jonathan Cristaldo struck twice in 13 minutes as Bologna came from behind.

Genoa moved into the top half of the table after Luca Antonelli's early strike was enough to give them a 1-0 win at Livorno, who remain in the relegation zone.

Genoa's city rivals Sampdoria won 1-0 for the second weekend in a row, as Daniele Gastaldello's early goal was enough to defeat Cagliari.

Catania remain bottom of Serie A, despite picking up a credible 0-0 draw at Parma.