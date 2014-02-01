Serie A Wrap: Rami rescues Milan against Torino

Dutchman Seedorf guided his new side to wins over Verona and Cagliari in his first two league games at San Siro, but they were frustrated by a well-drilled Torino outfit.

Ciro Immobile put the visitors ahead in Milan after 17 minutes with a well-taken effort, having beaten Daniele Bonera when through on goal.

However, Adil Rami's first Milan goal rescued a point for the hosts, who remain ninth, while Giampiero Ventura's side move level on points with fifth-placed Inter.

Earlier in the day, Udinese ended their four-match losing streak in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Francesco Guidolin's side went into the clash having not won in the league since December 21, but they took the lead through Antonio di Natale's penalty after 15 minutes.

Substitute Nicolas Lopez then struck in the final minute to secure the victory and move Udinese up to 14th in the table.

Cagliari also picked up a surprise win, 1-0 at home to Fiorentina, keeping their first clean sheet at home in the league this season.

Mauricio Ricardo Pinilla scored from the penalty spot six minutes before half-time to condemn Vincenzo Montella's side to a first Serie A defeat since December 8.