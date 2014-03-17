Serie A Wrap: Roma, Napoli both bag victories

Roma remained three points clear of the San Paolo side thanks to an 3-2 win over Udinese at Stadio Olimpico.

The capital club took the lead as early as the 22nd minute as captain Francesco Totti scored his sixth league goal of the season.

Totti pounced after Gervinho was played through on goal and had his shot saved, with the veteran expertly tucking away his chance from 15 yards.

Gervinho was involved again as Roma doubled their lead just eight minutes later, with his pass setting Mattia Destro free.

Destro showed good composure to round Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet and tap into the unguarded net on the half-hour mark.

Roma's inspirational captain Totti was perhaps to blame for the visitors' second as he was robbed of the ball in his own half by Giampiero Pinzi, who ran forward and scored an excellent left-footed effort six minutes into the second half.

Roma's response was emphatic though as Greece defender Vasilis Torosidis thrashed past Scuffet from 25 yards to restore their two-goal lead.

Udinese kept fighting and Serbian defender Dusan Basta netted from a corner with 10 minutes to play, but Roma did enough to hang on.

Earlier, Napoli claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win at Torino thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's 90th-minute goal.

Torino looked lively in the first half, with Cesare Bovo hitting the post with a powerful long-range strike.

And the woodwork also denied Torino eight minutes into the second half, as Riccardo Meggiorini – who had tested Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the first half – also hitting the post.

Ciro Immobile had a pair of good chances for Torino but failed to take advantage, and although Dries Mertens had a late effort saved, there was still time for Higuain to net a dramatic winner.

The Argentina forward latched onto a long ball and his effort was too hot to handle for Torino goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.