Sevilla expecting 'ridiculous' Fabiano bid

The forward has bagged an impressive three goals in four games for his country in South Africa, and with just a year left to run on his current contract, the 29-year-old has already stated his desire to move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, rather than signing a new deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez.

But Del Nido is adamant that he will not be bullied into a deal, and will only sell for a substantial fee.

“Considering the way the transfer market is at the moment, it’s difficult for us to receive an offer for Luis Fabiano that isn’t ridiculous," Del Nido told Spanish daily AS.

“I believe that the most likely solution is that he stays on at Sevilla. He says he wants to play for a big club, but I would like Luis Fabiano to renew with Sevilla as soon as possible, signing an extension for another three seasons.”

However, the Brazilian has other ideas, having earlier stated that his intention is to leave the La Liga club in favour of a move to Old Trafford or the San Siro.

“I have made it clear that I will not be signing a new contract with Sevilla and at 29 I now need to join a club where I can start challenging for the highest honours from the first season,” he told the Daily Star.

“The choice will come down to Manchester United and AC Milan. That is the sort of team I want to be signing for, one of the true giants of Europe.

Fabiano will be spear-heading Brazil's attack in their World Cup quarter-final against Holland in Port Elizabeth on Friday, and if he is really considering making a bid, Sir Alex Ferguson will be watching.

By James Martini

