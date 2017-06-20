Sevilla keen on Banega reunion

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed the club are working on a deal to bring Ever Banega back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Banega left Sevilla in 2016 to join Inter and was a regular starter in Serie A as the Nerazzurri only managed a seventh-place finish.

During his two seasons with Sevilla the midfielder won the Europe League twice under the leadership of Unai Emery, and the Andalusian side hope they can tempt him back.

"Banega? In football, you can never say never," Castro told Radio Sevilla. "He's won so much with Sevilla and he's a fantastic player.

"We don't know the will of his club, but he may decide to come back here, where he had his best years.

"There are no talks with Inter, but our sporting director and Banega are talking.

"We can't guarantee him the wages he gets at Inter, but who knows."

Sevilla have also been linked with a move for Stevan Jovetic - who was on loan from Inter last term - but Castro has conceded a deal is out of their reach.

"We made an offer to Inter for Jovetic that we thought was adequate, but the Nerazzurri didn't accept it," he added.

"I don't know if this will mean that Jovetic won't come back. The offer was generous, but Sevilla have their limits and we can't pay the fees that Inter can.

"We have other options, but that doesn't mean we can't reach an agreement. We all have to make an effort for it to happen.

"Jovetic and Banega are different situations; we've worked a lot on one and the other can grow in the next few days."