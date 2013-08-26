Sevilla sign Mbia on season loan from QPR

Mbia joined QPR from Marseille at the start of last season as part of the deal that saw Joey Barton go in the opposite direction on loan.

The Cameroon international, 27, was part of the QPR side that finished bottom of the Premier League last term but has not featured in the Championship for Harry Redknapp's side this season.

A statement from QPR read: "Stephane Mbia has joined Spanish outfit Sevilla on loan.

"Mbia joined QPR from Marseille last summer and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions."

Sevilla have taken one point from their opening two games of the new La Liga campaign, but enjoyed a 4-1 UEFA Europa League success over Slask Wroclaw on Thursday.