Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega

Inter's sporting director Walter Sabatini has warned Sevilla that €9million will not be enough to re-sign Ever Banega.

The Argentina midfielder departed Sevilla for San Siro on a free transfer in 2016 and made 28 league appearances as Inter finished a disappointing seventh in Serie A.

It was reported this week that Sevilla are keen on re-signing the attacking midfielder, who won the Europa League twice while playing under the stewardship of Unai Emery - who is now boss at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sabatini confirmed that the two teams are in discussions, but says a reported fee of €9m will have to be upped for a deal to be agreed.

"It is true that we are talking with Sevilla," he said in quotes published by ABC de Sevilla. "There are, officially, contacts between Inter and Sevilla.

"We're working [on an agreement] but you have to be patient. Nothing can be assured right now. €9million? It honestly seems too small to me."