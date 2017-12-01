Shandong Luneng part with Magath

Felix Magath has left Shandong Luneng after the Chinese Super League side decided against offering the German head coach a new contract.

Magath's departure was confirmed by Shandong on Friday, with former player and vice general manager Li Xiaopeng appointed as the 64-year-old's replacement.

Ex-Bayern Munich, Schalke, Wolfsburg and Fulham boss Magath was out of contract after guiding Shandong – boasting Graziano Pelle, Papiss Cisse, Diego Tardelli and Gil – to sixth position in the CSL last season, 15 points adrift of champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.

"Shandong Luneng Taishan Football Club have decided not to extend Mr. Magath's contract, which has already been expired," a club statement read on Friday.

"Mr. Magath's meticulous work and professional dedication have won respect and admiration of both the club and the fans.

"We would like to put on record our thanks to Mr. Magath's contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Magath arrived at Shandong midway through 2016 with the club fighting relegation, replacing Brazilian Mano Menezes, and he preserved their top-flight status by two points.

He is the latest high-profile foreign coach to leave China after former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boast departed Shanghai SIPG.