Shaw '50-50' to be fit for Euro 2016 - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has praised Luke Shaw's recovery from a broken leg but warned there is still only a "50-50" chance of him being fit to play for England at Euro 2016.

The defender suffered a double leg fracture in a Champions League defeat to PSV last month and will be absent for at least six months.

England qualified for the tournament with a 100 per cent record from their 10 matches played but Van Gaal is reluctant to tip Shaw to feature in France, even though he is making encouraging early progress in his recovery.

"Luke is already here, he is already walking with a brace - it is unbelievable," the manager said after United's 3-0 victory over Everton.

"He is every day here, he has started his rehabilitation already but he has a long way to go.

"Now his progress is going quickly but at the end we know it will level off and at that point it is difficult to maintain your mentality.

"But for now he is fantastic although we cannot say whether he will be fit for England next summer.

"Like Roy Hodgson says maybe it is 50-50 because it is possible, but it is dependable on the rehabilitation and you cannot say it now that he is going.

"Maybe there will be complications later, you never know. That happens a lot so we have to wait and see."

Shaw has picked up six caps for England since making his international debut against Denmark in February 2014.