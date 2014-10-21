Shaw: 'I haven't been up to my full potential'

The 19-year-old left-back arrived at Old Trafford in an estimated £30 million deal from Southampton, but struggles with fitness have limited him to just three appearances.

Shaw's stellar performances at St Mary's Stadium last term earned him a spot in England's World Cup squad, though he was recently dropped to the Under-21 setup.

Despite his stuttering start, Shaw remains confident he will prove his potential with Louis van Gaal's side.

"They haven't seen the best of me yet," he said. "I know I haven't been up to my full potential and I think maybe people can see that at the moment.

"I am trying hard and it's about getting used to everything.

"When you come to a club like this it's never easy for a young player like me.

"But I'll get myself started soon and put in good performances. I wouldn't say I've been horrendous but I know I can do much better. And I need to do better.

"I've come to Manchester United and I know what they need. I've been working hard and the performances will come."