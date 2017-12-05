Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes

Luke Shaw has been given his first start of the season for Manchester United's Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

The full-back has been included in the starting line-up for the match at Old Trafford as manager Jose Mourinho makes six changes to the team that beat Arsenal on Saturday.

Sergio Romero replaces David de Gea in goal, as expected, while Shaw lines up as left wing-back as Mourinho keeps faith with a three-man defence that includes Daley Blind, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling.

Paul Pogba, who is banned for Sunday's Manchester derby, starts in midfield alongside Ander Herrera, while Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford have been brought into the side behind striker Romelu Lukaku.

Captain Antonio Valencia keeps his place, with Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Anthony Martial dropping to the bench. De Gea, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are not in the squad.

United need only a draw to guarantee their place in the last 16 as winners of Group A.