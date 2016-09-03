Shaw withdrawn from England squad

Luke Shaw has been withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Sam Allardyce's first game at the helm.

The Manchester United full-back, who suffered a broken leg last September, was among the new manager's 23-man selection for Sunday's opening World Cup qualifier in Slovakia.

But the official England Twitter account confirmed the 21-year-old had been removed after being rested from training on Saturday.

Update: has been withdrawn from the squad after being rested from training today. September 3, 2016

Shaw did not feature at Euro 2016 after being left out by Roy Hodgson, but spoke this week of the benefits of having had a full off-season of recuperation.

He faces stiff competition from Tottenham's Danny Rose for the left-back spot, but has been in excellent form in Manchester United's strong start to the Premier League season under Jose Mourinho.

It was not confirmed if Shaw had suffered an injury, or if his removal was purely a precaution. No replacement was named as part of the announcement.