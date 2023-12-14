Sheffield United fans will prefer going to Bramall Lane than family time this Christmas - despite being bottom of Premier League

Sheffield United have had a tumultuous season on their return to the Premier League, but that doesn't look like stopping fans from giving their full support over the Christmas period.

In a survey of more than 1,000 Brits conducted by Betfred, research found that 68 per cent of people from Sheffield would prefer to watch sport over the Christmas period rather than spend time with their family.

Sheffield isn't a city that has had a lot to shout about on the football front this season, though, with United bottom of the Premier League with just eight points from 16 games, while Wednesday aren't faring much better in the Championship. The Owls are 23rd, having picked up 13 points from 21 matches.

It's been a poor start for Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have managed just five wins between them in the league this season, from a staggering 37 fixtures. Still, that doesn't seem to deter the people of the Steel City, who have been found to prefer watching sport over Christmas rather than seeing family members.

The people from Brighton are clearly sport fanatics, too, with 66 per cent of people from the seaside city siding with those from Sheffield. That's perhaps a little more understandable, with Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls flying in the Premier League and enjoying their European adventures this term.

Those in Leeds, however, are clearly more family-orientated: 70 per cent of respondents prefer spending time with their family over watching sport at Christmas, despite Leeds United comfortably sitting in the Championship play-off spots this term.

People from Brighton love watching their sport (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, 55 per cent of male participants voted for sports viewing, as opposed to just 40 per cent of women.

From Thursday 21 December, the Premier League will feature live games every day - except from Christmas Day and December 29 - until January 2, with the games coming thick and fast as sides relentlessly compete with one another.

