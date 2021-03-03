Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 3 March, 7.45pm GMT

Darren Moore will take charge of his first game as Sheffield Wednesday manager when Rotherham travel to Hillsborough for a Yorkshire derby this midweek.

Moore was confirmed as Wednesday’s new boss on Monday, as the Championship strugglers succeeded in prising the former central defender away from Doncaster. Moore faces a difficult job at Hillsborough, as demonstrated by the fact that he will be the third permanent manager Wednesday have had this term after Garry Monk and Tony Pulis.

The Owls have been in the relegation zone after 30 of this season’s 32 gameweeks. They began the campaign with a six-point deduction and have been up against it ever since. Neil Thompson initially sparked an upturn in fortunes after replacing Pulis as interim boss, but Wednesday have lost each of their last four games and are now six points adrift of safety, albeit having played a game fewer than most of the sides above them.

Rotherham are one of those teams, although they have actually played one match fewer than Wednesday. Regardless, this is a pivotal match for both teams, the loser of which will remain ensconced in the bottom three. Rotherham also head into this match amid a rotten run of form, with Paul Warne’s charges having been unable to pick up a single point in their last five fixtures. With both sets of players lacking confidence, this could be a tight and nervy contest.

Wednesday will have to make do without goalkeeper Kieran Westwood, who is missing until the end of March with a broken rib. Massimo Luongo has a knee problem, while Andre Green, Joost van Aken and Moses Odubajo are also on the treatment table. Dominic Iorfa is out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Rotherham will be unable to call upon the services of Richard Wood and Joe Mattock, but Jamie Lindsay and Chiedozie Ogbene could return.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Action in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

