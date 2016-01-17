Shelvey is like Gerrard - Sissoko

Newcastle United new boy Jonjo Shelvey has plenty of similarities to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, says Moussa Sissoko.

Shelvey - a £12million signing from Swansea City last week - put in a good shift in his debut as Newcastle picked up a 2-1 home win over West Ham on Saturday.

Sissoko praise Shelvey's passing range, comparing his efforts to former England international Gerrard.

"He (Shelvey) is a really good signing for us," the 26-year-old said.

"For me, his style is very similar to Steven Gerrard’s, because he can play the long ball easily, he can get on the second balls.

"He gave a fantastic ball to Daryl and then Daryl crossed for Gini, so he’s going to be a very good player for us.

"I hope he and (Henri) Saivet are going to help us for the rest of the season because we need everyone to contribute to winning games and moving us forward."

Saviet and Shelvey were Steve McClaren's two January signings so far and Sissoko is hopeful they can help lift Newcastle up the Premier League table.

"Shelvey started and he played very well, showing some very good things," the French international said.

"Saivet came on and he also did very well and all of this is good for us and good for them as well.

"So I hope they can now help us for the rest of the season because we need everyone to help us finish higher up the league, if it’s possible."