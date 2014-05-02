Sherwood 'not going to roll up and die'

The former Spurs player was installed as boss in December after the departure of Andre Villas-Boas, signing an 18-month contract, and has guided the team to sixth place in the table with two games remaining.

However, Sherwood's future at the club has been cast into doubt in recent weeks, with Ajax's Frank de Boer repeatedly linked with a move to White Hart Lane to take over at the end of the campaign.

In the face of such speculation, Sherwood remains staunchly defiant.

"What am I going to do? I'm not going to roll up and die," he said.

"I'm just going to get on with my job, which is to try and prepare my team to win football matches and whatever will be, will be.

"I've just got to carry on with my business, show my personal pride and professionalism and make sure that those lads are prepared to win for the team and for the fans and for this great club."

De Boer claimed on Tuesday that Tottenham had made an approach for him, but Sherwood remained unmoved over the reports.

"I don't think he is too interested in what I'm doing already because if he did he will see that he has got a hard act to follow," he said.

"I will sit down with the chairman and we'll decide what the plan is moving forward. And then we'll see if it (Sherwood's position) is untenable or not.

"It was a strange situation, when a club has come out and said they've been spoken to and so has the manager and the club that I am working for is coming out and denying it.

"That's where we are with it and I'm no further forward with that."