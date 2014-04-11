Sherwood thriving on the pressure

Sherwood has faced a barrage of questions regarding his future since being charged with the task of replacing Andre-Villas Boas at the end of last year, particularly after heavy defeats against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The London club have also suffered two defeats against arch-rivals Arsenal and crashed out of the UEFA Europa League against Benfica.

The 45-year-old stated it was "business as usual" on Monday amid reports that he would lose his job at the end of the season, with Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal tipped to replace him.

His side responded by hammering Premier League strugglers Sunderland 5-1 to ensure they are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and four adrift of Everton in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Tottenham have stated that they will hold talks with the head coach when the campaign finishes and a defiant Sherwood, who signed an 18-month contract, is thriving on the intensity of the role.

"The speculation has never eased since I came in. I've always fended off the questions. I don't see a difference from the first hour to now," he said.

"I've enjoyed it and perversely I've enjoyed the pressure. I'm not sure I could do without it now."

Sherwood expressed a desire to focus on ensuring his side keep the pressure on Everton and Arsenal ahead of Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened West Brom.

"That (job speculation) will iron itself out in due course," he said.

"(The job) for me is to worry about preparing the team, like I've done this week. We had a good week's training and we're really going to West Brom on the front foot and trying to entertain those great Tottenham fans and get three points.

"It's just about me concentrating on the game and today I'm concentrating on the game tomorrow. I think those questions are not for me to answer.

"It's just for me to worry about football matches and hopefully trying to win the next five games for Tottenham."