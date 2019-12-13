Sibbald determined to be a regular in Livingston midfield

Craig Sibbald admits he finds it “horrible” sitting on the bench so he is determined to keep hold of his new-found place in the Livingston team.

Sibbald returned to the starting line-up for the recent draw with Hearts at Tynecastle and helped Livi to a 3-0 victory over Kilmarnock last weekend, with his long-range pass setting them on their way to a third goal.

The midfielder had previously made 19 league starts since moving from Falkirk in the summer of 2018 and he is aiming to go on a run.

“I got my chance when Robbie Crawford got his injury on his arm and his ribs,” he said ahead of Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership contest against St Mirren in Paisley.

“It’s been good to get some games and some clean sheets as well. I have been on the bench waiting to get involved but I just had to be patient.

“We have had three decent results, a draw against Hamilton and Hearts and then the win so we hopefully we can continue that.

“The manager has said it’s up to me really, I have a chance to keep that jersey. Everyone is fighting for that position so I need to do as well as I can to keep it.

“It’s horrible sitting on the bench so obviously when you get a chance like this you need to take it.”

Manager Gary Holt has told his former Falkirk player that he needs to keep up his form.

“It’s a consistency now, it’s how he wants to kick on and stay in the team,” Holt said. “He’s got the jersey. I will always be honest with them, I said if you come in and do the work, you keep the jersey.

“He has got that at the moment but we need that this weekend. We need the Craig Sibbald that we know we can get. He knows he can do it, and the world is his oyster.”